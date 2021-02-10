In impeachment trial, GOP senators face a reckoning, too | COMMENTARY

So here’s what the trial has thus far made crystal clear: The former president is not the only person about to be judged at the conclusion of this proceeding. As Americans tune in to watch the evidence (much of it captured so memorably on video) and hear the arguments, they will form their own opinions. Not just about Mr. Trump but about those senators who can see and hear the same things and yet care not a whit about them. Mr. Trump’s lies about the election, his exhortation to his supporters to storm Congress and to overturn the results as they were being recorded, the frightening insurrection that left five dead and injured many more, they combine to form a compelling narrative of incitement to insurrection if not outright treason. To hear all this played out again — sitting with so many who experienced this horror first-hand — and yet to be completely inured to what happened is almost unfathomable.