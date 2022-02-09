In Anne Arundel, a missed opportunity for government reform | COMMENTARY

Anyone who follows county government for any period of time, whether in Annapolis or Towson, Westminster or Bel Air, will quickly observe two things. First, that developers, commercial land owners, government contractors and others who profit from local government decision-making tend to have enormous clout; they are the ones giving much of the money to those who run for public office. And Second, it’s often tough for any Average Joe without ties to these deep-pocketed individuals to get elected. Political campaigns are costly. Billboards, yard signs, radio and TV ads — none of it is free. How can voters even know whether candidates are worthy if they never find out about them? A person can only knock on so many doors or wave at passing cars from so many intersections.
That’s why the best solution we’ve seen to date for leveling the political playing field and reducing special interest clout is public financing of political campaigns where small private donations to political candidates are matched by public dollars. And it’s why Monday night’s decision by three of seven Anne Arundel County Council members, all Republicans, to oppose a charter amendment establishing just such a system was such a foolish choice. It was made all the more ridiculous by the misleading claims opponents made about the measure and by the fact that, had the amendment been approved, it would still have been left to county voters to decide its fate. In other words, the citizens of Anne Arundel just lost their voice in a key, good government reform. How disappointing.
Let’s start with what public financing is not: a big burden on taxpayers or a partisan power grab. Yet opponents, like Councilmember Nathan E. Volke, fretted that the council did not know the full cost of the program (nevermind that such advance knowledge would have been impossible, given that the program’s parameters aren’t determined unless voters back the amendment). Here’s a hint: When Montgomery County adopted public financing for the 2018 election cycle, it ended up costing $5.2 million, and that is a much larger county (with a population of more than 1 million compared to around 600,000 in Anne Arundel). But it would be a bargain at twice the price in Anne Arundel, a county with a $1.8 billion operating budget.
Just consider how often county executives and councils make decisions that have big impact on their political donors. How often are zoning exceptions granted or ordinances approved that directly benefit one company or organization? How often is development allowed, despite long-term costs on schools, roads or other public infrastructure that taxpayers will eventually have to cover? This isn’t even about outright corruption, but something harder to thwart — a kind of cozy back-scratching of individuals with common interests. And try to break that cycle with outsider candidates? Good luck with that. It’s no secret that Larry Hogan got elected governor of Maryland by participating in the state-level equivalent of what his fellow Republicans on the Anne Arundel County Council just rejected: public financing of his political campaign.
The cause isn’t done quite yet. The measure may have lost by failing to achieve a super majority from the council, but Anne Arundel voters may yet petition the measure to the November ballot. That would require 10,000 signatures, which is no small task, but never underestimate the power of a disappointed electorate. In Ellicott City, members of the Howard County Council fixed their version of public financing on that same Monday night after a lot of local outcry. Due to a technicality (perhaps a drafting error), the Howard County Citizens Election Fund would not have released funds far enough in advance of the June 28 primary to make participation worthwhile. Thanks to emergency legislation approved unanimously, now they will.
In the meantime, we would encourage other jurisdictions to adopt similar programs. Baltimore City and Baltimore and Prince George’s counties have already moved forward with their versions. Why haven’t all 24 Maryland subdivisions? That’s a good question to ask candidates for local office this year. You might remind them that polls show voter distrust of government is extremely high these days. Those who offer lame excuses about cost or bureaucracy or Supreme Court decisions (don’t ask) ought to be reminded that saving thousands of dollars at the potential cost of millions of dollars in sweetheart deals with preferred political donors isn’t a savings at all.
