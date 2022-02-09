In Anne Arundel, a missed opportunity for government reform | COMMENTARY

Anyone who follows county government for any period of time, whether in Annapolis or Towson, Westminster or Bel Air, will quickly observe two things. First, that developers, commercial land owners, government contractors and others who profit from local government decision-making tend to have enormous clout; they are the ones giving much of the money to those who run for public office. And Second, it’s often tough for any Average Joe without ties to these deep-pocketed individuals to get elected. Political campaigns are costly. Billboards, yard signs, radio and TV ads — none of it is free. How can voters even know whether candidates are worthy if they never find out about them? A person can only knock on so many doors or wave at passing cars from so many intersections.