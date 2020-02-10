We would generally agree with Mr. Cassilly on the overall point of not politicizing law enforcement, but it’s clearly too late for that. Treating Baltimore as a plantation where state lawmakers in Annapolis, two-thirds of whom are white and 69% are male, can decide what laws can apply in every county but not to the city is hardly a new development. Why is it acceptable for Harford County to wield police residency requirements as it chooses (the county has not imposed one to date, incidentally) but not the state’s largest city? Because — and this is the important subtext to his remarks — he and likely many of his constituents do not believe the Baltimore City is up to the task of self-governance.