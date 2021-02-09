Justice delayed by pandemic is still justice denied | COMMENTARY

Maryland jails are filled with people in a state of limbo. Because of COVID-19, their trials have been postponed and so they languish behind bars with no clear indication of when their cases will be heard. Complicating matters, the crowded conditions of the facilities leave these inmates vulnerable to contracting the often deadly disease.
Under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, those accused of crimes have the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury. And Maryland law requires that a circuit court criminal trial must begin within 180 days of the defendant’s first court appearance or their defense counsel’s entry of appearance (logistical exceptions are allowed). But like many things in life disrupted by COVID-19, legal rights have been undermined in the name of public health to prevent spread of disease. In some cases, defendants were in mid-trial when the courts shut down, meaning they have been on hold for nearly a year. Did we forget the concept of innocent until proven guilty? There is concern that some inappropriately charged defendants may ask for plea deals, rather than wait for a fair trial.
And while restrictions on trials may be protecting people from contracting or spreading COVID-19 inside court rooms, they are leaving the door open for transmission in the jails. The virus has killed at least 20 inmates as well as nearly a half dozen correctional officers in Maryland, which has caused concern from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3. The union represents correctional officers and complained last month that the state is not doing enough to protect people.
There’s also a lack of adequate protection in some instances when court cases are going forward. The Maryland Defenders Union recently complained that Baltimore County courts are not following safety precautions and putting county attorneys, judicial staff and the public at risk through hundreds of in-person hearings for low-level, nonviolent offenses.
There are ways the courts can treat people more fairly until it is safe to reopen. First, prosecutors can clear out more of the less serious cases by outright dismissing them or offering probation before judgment deals to low-level offenders who don’t pose a danger to public safety. The justice system can also use home detention more frequently, over jailing nonviolent people awaiting trial, so that they can still work and live a productive life until their cases move forward. In Baltimore, statistics show that home detention hasn’t increased greatly, and the jail population remains fairly steady, an indication that not enough is being done to reduce it.
Reducing the backlog will make catch-up a little easier once the courts reopen. As it is now, the courts can expect to be jam packed with trials. If what happened in New York when they reopened is any indication, it is unlikely to be a smooth process. Courts there dealt with jurors who contracted COVID-19 and could no longer serve, or lawyers who were exposed to the disease and also wanted cases delayed. Unless the majority of Americans are vaccinated before a reopening, there will continue to be challenges.
COVID-19 has also highlighted the weaknesses and inequities in the court system that should be further dealt with when the pandemic is under control, if not before. In most jurisdictions, the defendant has to pay for home detention monitoring, which some say is akin to a poor people’s tax. Baltimore County recently eliminated fees for people on home detention, which officials there said can cost hundreds of dollars a month. Other jurisdictions need to do the same, or even better, a state law needs to be passed requiring it. COVID-19 has also further exposed the need for bail reform, which also puts low-income people at a disadvantage.
We understand that the courts need to keep people safe during a pandemic. We wouldn’t expect anything less. But we also need to make sure every avenue is explored to protect people’s constitutional rights as well, and it is not clear that is being done. Languishing in jail is not justice, especially if the person is found innocent once a trial is held. It also opens the door for lawsuits down the road. That is another headache the courts don’t want.
