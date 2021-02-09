Justice delayed by pandemic is still justice denied | COMMENTARY

Under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, those accused of crimes have the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury. And Maryland law requires that a circuit court criminal trial must begin within 180 days of the defendant’s first court appearance or their defense counsel’s entry of appearance (logistical exceptions are allowed). But like many things in life disrupted by COVID-19, legal rights have been undermined in the name of public health to prevent spread of disease. In some cases, defendants were in mid-trial when the courts shut down, meaning they have been on hold for nearly a year. Did we forget the concept of innocent until proven guilty? There is concern that some inappropriately charged defendants may ask for plea deals, rather than wait for a fair trial.