Hip hop and R&B taught me about cultures outside my own as an Indian American, and blasting metal and punk behind closed doors taught me about me. The energy and anger of the music made it easier to deal with the anger I felt about being bullied in the post-9/11 society, in which kids with skin like mine were painted as terrorists-in-waiting regardless of our backgrounds. Later on in Philadelphia — as I tried to move out of an ill-fated career in nonprofit administration — I started writing concert reviews and doing interviews with local musicians, which led to my present career. Without music, I can’t imagine where my search for meaning in a troubled world would’ve ended.