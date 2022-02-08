BWI Thurgood Marshall does not need one-armed bandits | COMMENTARY

Yet when is enough, enough? Some lawmakers appear to want to test the limit with a proposal to install slot machines at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. There are any number of reasons why this is a terrible idea. But surely a leading one is that it’s bad for the region’s identity. Two major U.S. cities currently offer slot machines at their airports: Las Vegas and Reno. The fit for them is perfect. They are gambling meccas in the sand. Baltimore is known for its waterfront and the Chesapeake Bay, or perhaps for steamed blue crabs, or its medical facilities and life science industry or — we hope, soon — for the central role the Space Telescope Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University has played in the development of the James Webb Space Telescope. But gambling? On that, we ought to take a hard pass. Not because the casinos are unwelcome. Quite the contrary. They are important tourism attractions, job creators and revenue sources that help pay for schools. But this is not our brand.