Kirwan veto override: Lawmakers take a stand for schools | COMMENTARY

That’s why members of the General Assembly passed the blueprint last year by overwhelming margins (96-38 in the House; 37-9 in the Senate). Gov. Larry Hogan’s subsequent veto was not only wrong, it was intensely political. The Republican governor decried the measure as a tax increase in the middle of a pandemic knowing full well that the legislation is already fully funded through 2026, when COVID-19 and its accompanying economic downturn will not only be a memory but a fairly distant one at that. But then this is not the first time we have caught Mr. Hogan fibbing about the state of Maryland’s budget and taxes. In his recent State of the State address, Mr. Hogan claimed Maryland faces no structural deficit (not true) and that “Maryland has not had a single tax increase since I was elected governor” (also not true). Quite a few state residents will recall that the federal tax cut in 2017 alone caused about 13% of Maryland filers to pay more in taxes. The sales tax is now applied to online sales when it was not in the past and there have been inflation-based increases in the state gas tax, all during his term. As for deficits, the governor’s spending plan this year is in the red by about $77 million, according to a recent analysis by the legislature’s budget experts.