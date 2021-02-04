The terrible, no good, horrible, very bad Super Bowl | COMMENTARY

Luckily for public health officials, this Super Bowl has something going for it that should help diminish public enthusiasm. To cheer for a team in 2021 (sorry, in MMXXI) requires the spectator to: 1.) either root for last year’s Super Bowl winner to win again, thus rewarding a team called the “Chiefs” that uses the “tomahawk chop” — two traditions that have so offended Native American groups they’ve paid for protest billboards in Kansas City, or 2.) to cheer for Tom Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback appearing in his 10th Super Bowl, who is associated with not one but two cheating scandals, who is married to a supermodel, who stands for no particular cause beyond his own brand, and who is very, very good at playing his position despite being 43 years old (or 301 in dog years). And did we mention he has a lifetime winning record against the Baltimore Ravens? Not cool, man, not cool.