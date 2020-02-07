Not surprisingly, some trial attorneys have already raised objections. They question whether the trust would be adequately funded, whether victims would end up with lesser health care, whether the trust amounts to a form of cost-shifting with ratepayers holding the bag. None of those objections appears especially well-grounded. New York’s nine-year-old system has proven effective with appeals of claim denials proving relatively rare. Indeed, the pending legislation presumes that a victim’s doctor is the gatekeeper of care, not the trust. As for cost-shifting, that seems something of a red herring. Higher medical costs, including higher insurance costs, are already covered by insurance ratepayers, so everyone pays whether this reform is accepted or not. It’s up to Maryland’s Health Services Cost Review Commission to set rates based on costs, and the agency’s track record is good.