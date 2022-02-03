Larry Hogan stays on his well-worn path in his final Maryland State of the State address | COMMENTARY

Whatever ills Marylanders have suffered during the pandemic, they sure aren’t blaming Governor Hogan. Not an economic slowdown, not murders in Baltimore, not tardy responses to unemployment claims, not bad coronavirus test kits from South Korea, not his opposition to much-needed public school spending. In the Democrats’ official response, Senate Judicial Proceedings Chair William C. Smith Jr. expressed frustration that the governor has so seldom been willing to work with Democrats. Aside from some on-the-fly emergency decisions, such as how best to divvy up federal pandemic relief dollars, that’s true: Larry Hogan isn’t about give and take. But why would he be now? Voters love him. Or maybe it’s just that their distrust of one-party rule and the arrogance it inevitably brings trumps other considerations.