Larry Hogan stays on his well-worn path in his final Maryland State of the State address | COMMENTARY

Maryland’s 62nd governor took office seven years ago with a more carefully crafted message than the last Republican to hold his job. Robert Ehrlich Jr., a former state delegate-turned-congressman, entered the Maryland State House as governor 19 years ago with high hopes of working with Democrats and seeking consensus. But Larry Hogan showed no such expectation in 2015. From Day 1, he was about cutting taxes, improving the “business climate” and keeping legislative leaders at arm’s length (while claiming to seek bonhomie).
That was all evident once again Wednesday evening as the 65-year-old lame duck governor gave his final State of the State address from the Old Senate Chamber without a pesky lawmaker — Democrat or Republican — in sight. To be fair, House and Senate leaders were no more interested in assembling together for the speech than the governor was in appearing before them. And there were COVID-19 protocols to consider.
But for Marylanders who had their televisions tuned to local events on Wednesday there was something jarring about his solitary presence in Annapolis, as if the capital were on COVID lockdown — especially after an appearance he’d made earlier in the day. At the Baltimore Convention Center funeral service for the fallen city firefighters, Mr. Hogan didn’t even wear a mask, indoors, surrounded by an army of first-responders. The shift to safety-first in the evening seems to have been more about appearances than substance.
Democrats in Annapolis have long expressed frustration with Mr. Hogan’s surface approach to the public’s business. The governor sticks to his agenda, but he seldom negotiates or even lobbies on its behalf, they say. So if a bill dies, it dies; he can always complain about it on social media as he’s vetoing record numbers of Democratic measures. He talks about bipartisanship and then cynically bashes opponents for daring to do what Red State Republicans also do, like drawing congressional districts to their advantage. He ridicules Baltimore for its urban ills while contributing mightily to the city’s poverty by derailing the multibillion-dollar Red Line — all the while championing “refunding” police despite a distinct lack of “defunding” them to date.
It’s political craftsmanship. Mr. Hogan’s to-do list might best be described as recycling. Tax cuts for retirees? Tried that before, and the long-term cost is too great. Longer prison sentences for certain offenders? Mandatory minimums won’t fly given Maryland’s sad experience with mass incarceration and the harm it’s done to families of color. Will the governor be disappointed if these measures fail again? Probably not. Mr. Hogan’s approach to governance — call it non-governance — has paid off big. Polls show his approval numbers are stratospheric compared to his predecessors, particularly in their second terms. One recent poll clocked him at 74% approval by Maryland voters, 33 points above Martin O’Malley’s pokey 41% in his final year.
Whatever ills Marylanders have suffered during the pandemic, they sure aren’t blaming Governor Hogan. Not an economic slowdown, not murders in Baltimore, not tardy responses to unemployment claims, not bad coronavirus test kits from South Korea, not his opposition to much-needed public school spending. In the Democrats’ official response, Senate Judicial Proceedings Chair William C. Smith Jr. expressed frustration that the governor has so seldom been willing to work with Democrats. Aside from some on-the-fly emergency decisions, such as how best to divvy up federal pandemic relief dollars, that’s true: Larry Hogan isn’t about give and take. But why would he be now? Voters love him. Or maybe it’s just that their distrust of one-party rule and the arrogance it inevitably brings trumps other considerations.
The question that remains is whether the Hogan model will be the norm for the foreseeable future. Will candidates who are now campaigning to be the next governor pledge to remove the legislative logjam or promise to keep it in place? That’s a no-brainer for Republicans, but even Democrats are likely to take notice of the last seven years: It pays to be consistent — and stay remote. Getting stuff done? That’s strictly optional.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.