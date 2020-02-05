Still, it’s not enough to find someone to take away Baltimore County’s glass, particularly if glass manufacturers find it more economical to make glass from scratch than reuse old materials. What’s needed is a push on the other side of the economic ledger. Baltimore County residents, along with their fellow Marylanders and all Americans, need to consume less, reuse more and increase demand for goods made from recycled materials. Just as Maryland has begun requiring electricity to be supplied by renewable sources, government and the private sector ought to impose similar targets on goods. How much paper shuffled in the halls of the Towson Courthouse is made from recycled materials? How many paper towels or napkins in the State House? Or tissues at Johns Hopkins University? Or cafeteria glassware at Under Armour? Or how about attracting to Baltimore County companies that make products from recycled materials? If consumers show a preference for recycled goods, there’s little doubt that manufacturers will move heaven and earth to meet the demand.