Then again, the governor may not have wanted to get too far into the weeds of Kirwan’s cost given that a key legislative proposal of his this year is to cut $1 billion in tax revenue from retirees over the next five years. That would be, as he noted, “the largest tax reduction in Maryland in more than two decades.” It would also be irresponsible given the cost of education reform and the overwhelming support for it in Maryland, and the structural deficit we face in the coming years — projected to be $701 million by fiscal year 2022 and $1.1 billion by fiscal year 2025.