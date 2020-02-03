And on the subject of President Trump, are 7th District voters really content to leave his attack last summer on Mr. Cummings and the district unanswered? The president’s sneering tweets, describing a majority-minority district where average incomes are actually above the national average as languishing in trash and rats was racist and insulting, have never been retracted (unlike his thoughts on what state the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs are located). More important, he continues to show no interest whatsoever in addressing West Baltimore’s longstanding problems with gun violence, drug abuse, poverty, discrimination, lack of housing, and on and on. Do district residents really want to read the post-election Trump tweet mocking the 7th for its low turnout? That’s if he bothers to notice the district at all for something other than to use it as a punching bag.