We’ll grant that this incident wasn’t at the level of the 2014 Ray Rice video, when the former Ravens running back was caught on a security camera knocking out his fiancée (now wife) in a New Jersey elevator. But we’ll never know if that’s because Mr. Davis is above such behavior or because he was in public when this occurred. If he was perfectly willing to manhandle his daughter’s mother at this event, why would anyone think anything less occurs in private? That’s the kind of scrutiny Mr. Davis now faces, and he brought it on himself.