Over the last decade or so, U.S. colleges and universities have figured out that they can get away with charging more in tuition for some majors than others. This is called a “differential” or “tiered tuition” and it can add up quickly. There are any number of advantages to this — at least from the schools’ point of view. Raising the cost for some students means keeping it down for others, at least in theory. And, of course, it means schools can advertise a lower tuition to applicants. It’s only well after they enroll and, after a semester or two of general studies, choose a popular major that their families may be in for an unpleasant surprise. It can add up to thousands of more tuition dollars per year for students who go into computer science or business, two of the high-demand majors that tend to get tagged with a differential.