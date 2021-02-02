A modest proposal: Make D.C. a state, and merge Wyoming with South Dakota | COMMENTARY

But wait, you say, what did Wyokotans do to deserve this demotion? The better question is, what did they do in the past to deserve their ridiculous overrepresentation in Congress? They still would be in a far better position in terms of a voice in Congress than any resident of D.C. today, which not only has no senators but its sole delegate in the House does not have a vote. There is no sense in D.C. lacking statehood. And please spare us the history lesson about how the federal district was created by the founders. There’s a lot of post-Civil War racism and paternalism in D.C.’s past, too, given how the majority African American city wasn’t even granted home rule until the 1970s. The only serious objection to D.C. statehood is that it would benefit Democrats, since it’s assumed that the District would elect three of them including two senators.