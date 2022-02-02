Greetings from Baltimore, Tucker Carlson’s nightmare city | COMMENTARY

The formula here is not original, of course. Donald Trump targeted Baltimore in the summer of 2019 in an effort to embarrass then-Rep. Elijah Cummings calling it “disgusting” and rat infested. The congressman may have passed, but the willingness of right-wing media to tear so viciously into Baltimore for the amusement of its predominantly white audience has not. Make no mistake, Baltimore has its share of serious problems, including January’s brutal homicide count. But, alas, we can’t muster the Fox News level of simple-mindedness required to heap all of the blame for it on Jen Psaki’s doorstep. The day Tucker Carlson or his ilk, national or local, want to have a thoughtful, honest conversation about how to address this city’s long-standing and complex problems — whether it involves murder, public education, public corruption or terrible public transportation — we’re all ears. But don’t dump your race-baiting contempt on us and tell us it’s journalism or even informed opinion. It’s surely none of those things.