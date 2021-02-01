A snow day like no other | COMMENTARY

Still, there is more than one-time novelty here. Is it possible that Maryland will never again see a workday completely upended by snow? Post-pandemic, it seems likely that employers and schools alike will be far more comfortable switching to virtual learning and working from home when events warrant. The technology has been available for years. Making the switch to virtual instruction was always daunting whether because of equity issues or teacher preparation. Employers similarly lacked the incentive or, perhaps, it was just the normal human tendency to resist change. Was an employee working from home really working? If there is a bright side to 2020-2021, it might be the demonstration that these obstacles can be overcome. Not perfectly. Not completely. But enough that it’s reasonable to assume that Americans are never going back to how the work/life mix used to be. Setting aside climate change, there will always be snow days of some sort, but will there ever again be the kind of snow days where so much of life was put on hold, not always pleasantly, but sometimes without any concern more serious than building a backyard snowman?