Sherrilyn Ifill should be Biden’s Supreme Court pick; here’s why | COMMENTARY

One of the more glaring failures of the Biden administration to date has been its inability to make progress on voting rights, even as states with checkered histories in race relations seek to limit ballot access. Republicans have frequently mischaracterized efforts to protect the voting franchise as a federal “takeover” of elections, which it is not. Ms. Ifill understands this as well as anyone, and we would look forward to the moment when certain Senate Judiciary Committee members — Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tom Cotton of Arkansas come to mind — try to peddle their specious arguments on the nominee. That kind of gaslighting may fly on Fox News, but it wouldn’t get them a passing grade in Professor Ifill’s University of Maryland School of Law class.