In his final years and as chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings went toe-to-toe with Donald Trump over matters ranging from family detainment to the impeachment inquiry. And when he did, the son of sharecroppers did not flinch, nor did he lose control. Even as the president castigated his district as a “rodent-infested mess,” Cummings would not allow himself to be provoked. Senator Carter, we suspect, might react more defensively, but would also stand her ground and fiercely fight for her district, which also includes parts of Baltimore and Howard counties.