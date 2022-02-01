Expand Medicaid to cover adult dental care in Maryland | COMMENTARY

Yet there is good news on that front. First, Maryland has a budget surplus right now. As Gov. Larry Hogan and others have noted, the state currently has an extra $4.6 billion on hand, which makes this relatively modest expansion of Medicaid easily affordable, at least this year. If helping people living within 133% of the poverty line get needed dental care, as Senate Bill 150/House Bill 6 proposes to do, uses up 1% or 2% of that sum, it would appear to be money well spent. But there’s also another compelling reason: While taxpayers may have to pay more to dentists to provide this coverage, they may very well save a substantial sum by not having to underwrite other forms of health care that result from dental neglect, from those ER visits to substance abuse programs.