But there are also problems with the hearsay exception itself that need to be addressed to truly make it tough for criminals to get away with threatening people who may testify against them. The law generally prohibits second-hand statements to be used at trial except under drastic measures, such as a witness being scared off. There is also a standard of “clear and convincing evidence” that must be presented to the judge to prove a defendant engaged in intimidation. This standard has been hard to meet, and prosecutors have found it virtually impossible to prosecute anybody under the strict standards.