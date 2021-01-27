A beloved Maryland hero escapes her powerful persecutors. Again. | COMMENTARY

Still, Eastern Shore tourism might be the least important of the consequences of the Tubman $20. Far more vital is the message it sends that this nation celebrates all people of great accomplishment, not just white males of power. She won’t be the first female face on U.S. paper currency (that distinction went to Pocahontas in a group portrait more than a century and a half ago), but she will be the first Black person. Let no one deny the importance of such symbolism. It’s one thing to have Susan B. Anthony or Sacagawea on a $1 coin, a numismatic curiosity that might have served the needs of vending machine operators but never caught on with the public. It’s another to be on the front of the $20 bill, even in the age of credit cards, Venmo apps and PayPal accounts.