Of course, it’s also possible, if even more unlikely, that he just wants to continue to campaign on this idea because he perceives it as politically popular. Yes, there are polls that show that when people are asked should school start before or after Labor Day, they gravitate to the later. But then a curious thing happens. When people are given the responsibility of deciding school calendars (let’s call these people local “boards of education”), and they get all the facts — like how longer summers are harmful to learning; how snow days, government holidays, voting days and teacher training days have to fit the calendar; how parents like winter and spring breaks to be longer than two or three days; or how preparing for Advanced Placement testing (where students can earn college credit) is compromised by the later start — they will often choose a pre-Labor Day opening. Oh, that logic and reasoning, it’s a party-pooper.