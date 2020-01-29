As lawmakers in Annapolis search for help paying for the educational reform recommendations of the Kirwan Commission, all sorts of possible tax increases (and reductions in tax credits) have been tossed around. Many are worthy of serious consideration. Not simply because they could help the state pay for vital school upgrades like expanded prekindergarten, tougher teacher standards (and higher pay to justify them), and greater support for special needs students, but because they are sensible changes to the state’s tax structure. Applying the sales tax to certain services instead of only goods, for example, or raising income taxes for people who work in Maryland but live outside the state are sensible reforms whether or not they lead to better schools. And in that category, put the tax that might do more for the health of Marylanders than most any single thing government can do — while simultaneously going a long way to lifting the quality of public education in this state.