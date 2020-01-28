It’s a common-sense provision — though each dispenser should contain both pads and tampons (it’s a personal preference, there is no “right” age for either) — and it should already be in place to meet the basic needs of half the post-pubescent population. But it isn’t because of stigma. Too many people, male and female, have been taught to be embarrassed about something so very ordinary, treating menstruation as if it’s a medical condition and not a healthy bodily function. And why? Because genitalia is involved? We somehow seem to be able to provide toilet paper widely and readily in public in America without snickering, why not pads? Because they’re just for girls? Shame on us.