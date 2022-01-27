Baltimore: Not the center of the universe, but you can see it from here | COMMENTARY

Yet it seems safe to say that the institute is not exactly a high-profile asset. Even its own leaders recognize they labor somewhat anonymously on the edge of Wyman Park. The disputed Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monument, removed from the nearby Wyman Park Dell in 2017, has gotten far more public attention, although, as far as we know, without providing any cutting-edge astronomical insight. As Nancy Levenson, the institute’s deputy director, observed to The Sun’s Christine Condon last month, most people don’t even know that Baltimore has been handling the science for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, let alone both the science and the operations of the Webb.