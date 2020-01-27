Make no mistake, we don’t endorse Mr. Bolton’s politics, his disdain for the United Nations and other international organizations, his hawkishness, his abrasiveness, his contempt for diplomacy. But at least such views are consistent. His dark perspective on geopolitics appears little changed (although how he held his tongue during President Trump’s North Korea outreach remains a mystery). But whatever his pattern of behavior from his days touting Barry Goldwater to his McDonogh classmates to his long-held antipathy toward Iran, it doesn’t appear to involve blatant lies. Are Americans supposed to trust the word of a president who can’t bring himself to be truthful about an Alabama hurricane forecast, the lack of a link between windmill noise and cancer or the place of his father’s birth (It was New York, not Germany, as Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed)? And those are just some of the blandest of Mr. Trump’s epic inventory of prevarications.