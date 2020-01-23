The question is, how many more years of this microeconomics success story will it take before people put two and two together on the macroeconomic level? There is some irony that these crab houses and their need for immigrant labor are located in some of the most politically conservative areas of Maryland where the Trump administration’s salty antagonism toward immigration is eaten up like Old Bay seasoning. Temporary workers may not be on a path to citizenship but they might as well be. They live for most of the year in these rural communities. And yes, their presence is legal, but that’s because they had that opportunity. How many of those desperate men, women and children who have crossed the southwestern border illegally to escape hardship in their native countries would happily trade places with any crab picker working just as hard and under just as demanding conditions? How many would help create 2.5 more jobs if given the opportunity?