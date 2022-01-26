A ghost gun ban is sadly overdue | COMMENTARY

A more basic question needs to be asked: Why are ghost gun kits permitted at all? Whatever fun assembling one’s own firearm may offer, the easy access to a deadly unregistered weapon they provide to criminals, kids and others who should not possess them badly outweighs any hobbyist’s delight. And this is surely not just about errant teens in Rockville. In Baltimore, the use of ghost guns to commit crimes is on the rise. City police report that they have seized 31 ghost guns during the first three weeks of the year, which puts the department on pace to seize 700 this year. And last year, Commissioner Michael Harrison reported that at least 69 acts of violence were traced to the 345 ghost guns recovered, and there’s a lot more where they came from. According to the advocacy group Moms Demand Action, more than 12,000 ghost gun kits were shipped to Maryland between 2016 and 2019.