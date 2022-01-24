Every Maryland county needs an inspector general | COMMENTARY

Those who are still unconvinced ought to take a look at the Baltimore County report. It centers on a development, Metro Centre at Owings Mills, that county officials ought to be supporting. The $220 million mixed-use development takes advantage of the location’s easy access to the Baltimore region’s sole subway line. It should have been built. There is a compelling public interest to do so. And waiving permit fees might well have been justified to encourage such transit-oriented development. But doing so without public discussion, without transparency and while simultaneously accepting gifts? That should have been seen as a line as clear and as dangerous to cross as any electrified subway track. Yet people who see such “you scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours” behavior as routine are unlikely to ever raise objections. And every county has its share of commercial land owners and developers looking for special favors, a rezoning here or a special use there, who already fork over big bucks to candidates’ political campaigns.