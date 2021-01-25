Impeachment still matters now that Trump’s out of office, here’s why | COMMENTARY

Sadly, most GOP senators are unlikely to vote to convict. Mr. Trump’s hold on their party is too strong for them to ignore, regardless of the facts. You can already hear the excuses: that the Trump incitement was typical of political rally hyperbole, that the mob that stormed the Capitol is to blame for their behavior and no one else, that Americans have no appetite for impeachment, even on a shortened timetable (or perhaps especially on a shortened timetable) and will see this only as Washington politics as usual, not justice. Expecting a supermajority out of the Senate (the minimum to convict) would seem a pipe dream. And what will it get you? Perhaps no more than a guarantee that Mr. Trump will not hold office again — if the action withstands the inevitable court challenge.