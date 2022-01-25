Baltimore firefighters owed a debt that can never be repaid | COMMENTARY

Should there ever be a fire or a medical emergency or a child stuck in the back seat of a car mangled in a collision, we know we can dial 911 and help is on the way. The assistance fire fighters provide is so reliable, so much a given, that it is often taken for granted — even in the era of COVID-19, which has taken such a toll on front line workers; even in a city with a shrinking population that has been forced to close fire stations; even knowing that running into a burning building in Baltimore runs counter to the most basic of human instincts. Most of us don’t spend much time thinking about these heroes, or what they do.