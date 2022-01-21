The high cost of Maryland’s understaffed state government | COMMENTARY

While the promises Secretary Grumbles made to the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee were welcome, this manpower shortage has become something of a theme during the seven-year tenure of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who took office with a promise to rein in state government and reduce taxes. But it’s one thing to decide that state government should become more efficient or that a particular function or project should be dropped; it’s quite another to allow vital services (and surely making sure tap water is potable is among them) to be compromised by inadequate staffing. It doesn’t save anyone money if, for example, to shave $1 million off the state payroll, if it results in $100 million of unintended damage to the environment, the economy or the health and safety of state residents.