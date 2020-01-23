Analysis: In Maryland, the governor’s approval is required to parole any person sentenced to life in prison, even if the Maryland Parole Commission strongly recommends release. This bill would still require governor approval to grant parole to inmates who’ve served less than 30 years, but it would remove the criteria for those serving 30 years or more who’ve been recommended for release. A fiscal and policy note from last session, when the bill was also introduced, says “general fund incarceration expenditures may decrease significantly as a result of the bill’s changes.” That’s because governors are reluctant to grant parole; it gets them few political points. Last year, Gov. Hogan was courageous enough to grant the release of three men sentenced to life in prison for crimes they committed as minors, after they’d served a collective 88 years behind bars. But he was the first governor in two dozen years to do so, since William Donald Schaefer was in office. Parole shouldn’t be so politicized. If an inmate is deemed ready for release, he or she should be let go without the added consideration from the governor. Maryland is one of only three states that requires governor approval. We should join the majority and get rid of the rule altogether. The 30-year mark is arbitrary. But it’s a start.