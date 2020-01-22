We have shown little reluctance to criticize Carroll County’s leadership in the past, particularly its firebrand ex-commissioner Richard Rothschild who regularly screamed about the political clout of the Baltimore-Montgomery-Prince George’s counties axis. The penchant of Carroll-based groups for raffling firearms seemed distasteful given Maryland’s gun violence woes. The county’s past opposition to mass transit (at least to any that’s connected to points outside its borders) as a “conduit for crime” seemed just as anti-social as its antipathy toward immigrants. But there are signs that life in this “Red” county is changing. Just this past summer, Westminster hosted its first Pride March. There is talk of switching to charter government and away from old-style commissioners. And that was on top of approving state-mandated ethics rules the county had long resisted. Small steps, perhaps, but signs that diversity — whether in opinion or background — is increasingly welcome here.