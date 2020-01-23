In 2015, the state passed a law allowing ride-sharing companies to operate in Maryland under a regulatory structure that was less burdensome than the one taxis face. It also allowed local jurisdictions to levy fees on ride sharing trips. Yet Baltimore didn’t introduce a bill to begin such taxation until January 2019. The legislation has spent the past year being largely ignored in the Taxation, Finance and Economic Development committee, a victim of the shakeup in city leadership following Mayor Catherine Pugh’s scandalous resignation.