And here’s what the post doesn’t tell you: You’ll be part of a team that’s required to work surprise double-shifts and under constant threat from both physical harm (you’re always outnumbered) and basic temptation. Remember last month’s indictment of more than two dozen correctional officers and staff members on charges of conspiracy, gang participation and misconduct in office? Or how about the correctional officer indictments from 2018, 2017 or 2016 — the biggest prison corruption case in Maryland history? When you’re barely getting by, subject to constant stress and surrounded by people with criminal means and muscle (and maybe a shiv or two), making a quick buck the wrong way might seem more attractive to you than, say, if you were working in customer service or data entry in some office park.