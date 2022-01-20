Biden’s second year: Not being Donald Trump will not be enough | COMMENTARY

Of course, those presidents didn’t start off in year two of a pandemic that not only has wreaked havoc on our mental and physical health, but the economy and the supply chain. The latter is backlogged largely because of a worker shortage (due to illness or disillusion) amid increased demand for goods. And how much any president can affect that is debatable, despite Mr. Biden’s release of an “action plan” aimed at rebuilding U.S. supply chains. Still, 62% of registered voters blame Mr. Biden at least in part for the blockage, according to a poll conducted by Politico and the Morning Consult.