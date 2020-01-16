We are not so delusional as to believe the day this loophole is closed is the day Baltimore and other crime hot spots in this state will emerge violence-free. Maryland is already awash in firearms. And the chronic problems that contributed to, and continue to sustain, Baltimore’s high homicide rate certainly transcend the mere presence of these deadly weapons. Concentrated poverty, drug abuse, historic discrimination, insufficient economic and educational opportunities, the legacy of trauma and dysfunction, and on and on. But that’s not a good reason to leave let the loophole stand. People are fighting violent crime in this state tooth and nail from the police officers who put themselves in harm’s way to caregivers fighting to keep their families alive and unharmed, who are searching for solutions. For them, for the families and friends of innocent gun violence victims like our colleagues Gerald Fischman, Robert Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. you say you can’t stomach a background check before taking home your next shotgun?