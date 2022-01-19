Howard County makes a mess of campaign finance | COMMENTARY

There is an old saying among the deeply cynical that when government screws up and it’s either the result of elaborate political scheming or simple blunder, put your money on the latter. Machiavellian manipulations are tough to pull off, but there’s seldom any shortage of unintended errors in the public sector. Yet, when the mistake in question involves the public financing of political campaigns, and the people voting on the issue are among its chief beneficiaries, it’s tough to be certain. And that’s why members of the Howard County Council and County Executive Calvin Ball currently find themselves in an embarrassing mess that is at least partially of their own making. Either they screwed up accidentally, or they did so deliberately. The smart money is still on mistake, but you never know.