Marilyn Mosby indictment: Another blow to Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Again, Ms. Mosby deserves her day in court which, unfortunately, could be months or more away. That leaves at least two challenges: how best to prosecute criminals while this cloud hangs over her; and how to judge her behavior when a primary election beckons on June 28, and not all the facts are on the table. The latter circumstance will simply be left to voters to judge. Much of the case against Ms. Mosby comes down to documents with her signature on them. The burden to prove a crime in that is on federal prosecutors, though we certainly expect Ms. Mosby to offer a vigorous defense. Most worrisome to our city is the challenge of running her office while her integrity is openly in doubt. A solution might be for her to remain in her post (and thus, not concede guilt), but assign the day-to-day decision-making authority to subordinates. That way the public can be confident that the critically important work of the state’s attorney’s office will not be held at arm’s length, whatever the fallout of the federal prosecution.