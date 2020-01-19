The Baltimore Sun is again seeking to recognize those who have done the most over their careers to make Maryland a better place. Over the past four years, we have honored a diverse group of men and women who have spent their lives working to improve this community. Now we’re looking for our fifth group of extraordinary individuals to induct into The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame, and we need your help.
Our goal is to identify people at or near the end of their careers whose accomplishments should serve as an inspiration to all who seek to advance the common good. We are looking for people who have made transformational change in diverse spheres — business, government, education, science, health, civic life and the arts — and whose public lives have been firmly rooted in Maryland. Intended as a complement to our annual Marylander of the Year award, this honor recognizes recipients’ lifelong contributions.
Nominations should be sent to talkback@baltimoresun.com; include “Hall of Fame” in the subject line and a brief description of your nominee’s accomplishments and background in the body of the email, along with the reasons why you believe he or she merits consideration. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31.
We will consider nominations from the public and from The Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which will consist of The Sun’s executive team and editorial board, and a panel of prominent community leaders.
Inductees for 2020 will be chosen in mid-February, and the winners will be announced in early March. In June, The Sun will publish a special section chronicling the honorees’ lives and achievements, and hold an event to celebrate their efforts.
For inspiration, here’s a list of last year’s inductees: Robert C. Embry Jr., Abell Foundation President; John B. Frisch, former chairman and CEO of Miles & Stockbridge; Larry Gibson, political advisor and law professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law; Sandy Hillman, president Sandy Hillman Communications; Brian C. Rogers, former chief investment officer at T. Rowe Price; Paul Sarbanes, former U.S. senator; Mary Pat Seurkamp, former president of the College of Notre Dame of Maryland; Kurt Schmoke, president of the University of Baltimore; Leonard and Roslyn Stoler, philanthropists focused on fighting cancer; Otis Warren Jr., retired real estate developer; and John Waters, filmmaker, author and actor.
For more information on past inductees, please visit baltimoresun.com/hof.