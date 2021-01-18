MLK’s legacy lives on in his words; here’s what they might mean today | COMMENTARY

Fifty-three years after the death of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., his words still resonate with many people, and he is certainly one of the most quoted American orators. His thoughts from scores of writings and speeches are perhaps just as relevant today as they were in the ’60s as the country is roiled by issues that were also pervasive in his era: police brutality, health disparities, and racial inequality and unrest. The country is at a pivotal and volatile moment, and Dr. King, who would have turned 92 this year, might have been disappointed with what little progress has come. But he would also tell us not to give up and keep pushing forward. We need Dr. King’s words now more than ever. While it will take more than artful rhetoric for America to heal, his thoughts can bring perspective, hope and perhaps some calm.