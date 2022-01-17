In Anne Arundel, an unhealthy outbreak of mask politics | COMMENTARY

Score one for science and common sense — except the bypassed council members did not quite see it that way. Instead, they were angry. That included Amanda Fiedler who, in a statement, announced that the health officer had “shaken the faith” of county residents and fellow member Jessica Haire who insists that county residents ought to make their own medical decisions. Herbert McMillan, a Republican candidate for county executive went further, denouncing the decision as a “failure to respect and accept the democratic process” and in a Jan. 10 column on the local website Eye On Annapolis, compared it to dictators who seize power under the mantle that the “ends justify the means.” Never mind that Dr. Kalyanaraman had the authority to take this action, that he was pursuing the same policy most neighboring counties have adopted, or that it’s just three weeks. We might add that, at least to our knowledge, the county’s public health officer has expressed no interest in appointing himself supreme leader.