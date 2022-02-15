Maryland must move swiftly to regulate harmful ‘forever chemicals’ | COMMENTARY

As horrible as it was to lay to rest the three Baltimore firefighters who died fighting a fire in a vacant city rowhouse that collapsed on them last month, it should be noted that the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths of such first responders isn’t related to burns or asphyxiation or falling debris. It’s from cancer. Firefighters are routinely exposed to a host of toxic substances that can end their lives prematurely. One of the most worrisome is a class of human-made compounds called PFAS, for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been linked to various forms of cancer and are present in some forms of firefighting foam. These “forever chemicals,” so-called because they don’t break down in the environmnet, but rather build up, are quite pervasive and can impact all of us. They can be found in everything from certain nonstick pans to stain-resistant carpeting. The Maryland Department of the Environment have found traces of PFAS in 75% of tested community drinking water samples.