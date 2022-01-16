MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

Luckily, those hours spent in Baltimore on Oct. 31, 1964 were captured on film and one photograph in particular of Dr. King has proven transcendent. It shows him sitting in the back seat of a dark convertible during a parade down Gay Street leaning out to shake outstretched hands. The adulation of the people lining the parade route is apparent. It is more than the passing novelty of a celebrity newsmaker in their midst. You see in the eyes of these onlookers, mostly women, gratitude and respect. This was their chance to reach out and touch history. The photograph by Leonard Freed is still widely displayed in venues from the Museum of Modern Art in New York to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Words are inadequate to describe the emotional reaction of the moment, this outpouring of love for this one impactful man who had shaken the world for the better. Try to look at it and not be moved.