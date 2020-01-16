Analysis: The leaves of the kratom tree have psychotropic effects that act as a stimulant in small doses, and have been used for generations in Southeast Asia to fight fatigue. But the plant has become popular in America, where it’s marketed as an herbal supplement, over the past 10 years largely because it mimics opioids when consumed in large amounts. The Centers for Disease control published a report last year that found kratom was responsible for 91 unintentional overdose deaths between July 2016 and December 2017 (most of those killed had histories of substance misuse and drugs — including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and alcohol — in their systems, along with kratom, at the time of death). The Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers “not to use” kratom, which is often ingested in pill or powder form, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency lists it as a “drug of concern.” A handful of states (including Alabama, Arkansas and Vermont) have outlawed it. Still, we’re not yet convinced that adding it to the Schedule I controlled substances list as yet another reason to arrest a drug user will be a good move, given the massive failure that the war on drugs has been in America and the vast inequities it has perpetuated within the criminal justice system. We’d prefer that the substance be studied to determine what kinds of medicinal purposes it might have, including the potential to help people get off of actual opioids, so that kratom might eventually be regulated to ensure quality, dosage consistency and purity.