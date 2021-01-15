The Baltimore Sun is seeking 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame nominations | COMMENTARY

Inductees for 2020 will be chosen in mid-February, and the winners will be announced in early March. In the past, The Sun has published a special section chronicling the honorees’ lives and achievements in June and held a public event that month to celebrate their efforts. Last year, we had to shift the schedule, however, because of the pandemic and ultimately held a virtual event in September. This year, let’s just say our goal is still to hold an in-person celebration in June, but we’re flexible. If we need to move the date or do it online again to ensure the safety of attendees, we won’t hesitate to do so.