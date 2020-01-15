Even within the energy industry, there has long been debate over the safety of LNG transport given the realities of U.S. freight lines, which often run through highly populated areas and are far from accident free. Last year, trains were involved in 1,642 accidents and “incidents" (such as derailments), according to the Federal Railroad Administration. LNG must be stored under extreme conditions to maintain its minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit temperature. When it escapes, it quickly returns to a gaseous state where it is highly flammable, odorless and potentially explosive. So instead of a small town in rural Canada, imagine a disaster happening in the Howard Street Tunnel in downtown Baltimore. The stakes are high. In 2001, a CSX derailment in the Howard tunnel unleashed a chemical fire that burned for most of a week. A cause was never found.